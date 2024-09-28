DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
CALL ME AMOUR have arrived for the first and only UK headline show of 2024. The band are fresh off a month European/UK tour with Against the Current, having also completed tours in the UK/EU with The Hara and Pop Evil in 2023. This show is the first unveil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs