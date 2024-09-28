Top track

Call Me Amour - Blackout

Call Me Amour

The Underworld
Sat, 28 Sept 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CALL ME AMOUR have arrived for the first and only UK headline show of 2024. The band are fresh off a month European/UK tour with Against the Current, having also completed tours in the UK/EU with The Hara and Pop Evil in 2023. This show is the first unveil...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Call Me Amour

Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

