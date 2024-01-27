DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sourface (Single Release Show) ft. Wednesday's Child

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Sourface at Paper Dress Vintage for the next instalment of their Art, Comedy and Music show in celebration of the release of their newest single, Careless Love.

The show will open with Art exhibited by some of the capital's most exciting emerging art...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bossi Corp.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wednesday’s Child, Sourface

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

