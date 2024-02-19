DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FREE KARAOKE MONDAY

ALPHAVILLE
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FREE KARAOKE

EVERY MONDAY IN THE VENUE!

8PM-2AM

COME SING ON THE SAME STAGE YOU SEE YOUR FAVORITE BANDS!

DIFFERENT HOST EVERY WEEK

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.