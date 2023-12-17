DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Romadiffusa Sunday Concert w/ Mombao

L’Acquaforte Ferranti
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ROMADIFFUSA SUNDAY CONCERT

Per la prima volta a Roma arrivano i Mombao, progetto ricco di contaminazioni a metà tra il concerto e la performance, che si esibiranno dentro l'Acquaforte Ferranti, tra antiche stampanti di fine '800 e litografie dei più grand...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Lineup

Mombao

Venue

L’Acquaforte Ferranti

Via dell'Arco del Monte, 99a, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

