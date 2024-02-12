Top track

0WAVE - with me

0WAVE: London

The Garage
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
From £28.50

Top track

About

CULT OF YA presents 0WAVE

5:30PM VIP Entry

6:30PM Early Entry

7PM General Entry

8PM Show

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s with an adult.
Presented by Cult of Ya.
Lineup

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

