Top track

Haftbefehl - 069

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HAFTBEFEHL Another Bday Bash. Block 069 & SPECIAL GUESTS

Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt
Sun, 15 Dec 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsFrankfurt
From €57.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Haftbefehl - 069
Got a code?

About

Block 069. Frankfurt. Abriss. HAFTBEFEHL kommt wieder nach Hause. Feiert mit der Legende seinen Geburtstag.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Haftbefehl

Venue

Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt

Pfaffenwiese 301, 65929 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.