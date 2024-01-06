DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Troigo w/ Courtesy, Options (Computer Music)

Sleeping Village
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

Introduced in early 2020, Troigo is the frenetic, multi-dimensional world of 31-year-old David Arias. Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Arias is perhaps best known as the guitarist in DIY post-rock band Avantist, which he for...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.