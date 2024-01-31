DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Auden + Darling Darling + The Pill (IVW)

The Joiners, Southampton
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Honeymooner presents an Independent Venhe Week showcase at The Joiners! Featuring Auden, Darling Darling and The Pill.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Honeymooner.
Mask not required
Distancing not required
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Pill, Darling Darling, Auden

Venue

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

