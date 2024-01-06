Top track

Addison Groove - Just You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bass Studies United

La Rotonde
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Addison Groove - Just You
Got a code?

About

After a recent serie of club events at la Rotonde, Bass Studies is back at Stalingrad in 2024 with a massive 3 stages event celebrating all electronic music during 8 hours.

Main stage will be dedicated to bass music with performances from Qant, Rehcorb &...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Addison Groove

Venue

La Rotonde

6 Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.