Destructo Disk - I Wish I Was A Riot Grrrl

Destructo Disk + Friends

DIFFERENT WRLD
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Destructo Disk is a 3-piece punk band stuck somewhere between surf punk and stoner hardcore. They live in fear.

Strawberry Moon is a powerhouse punk band from Richmond, VA with a big voice, big riffs, and 5 huge nerds.

Tongues of Fire are a Post Punk/Noi...

All Ages
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Strawberry Moon, Seismic Sutra, Tongues of Fire and 1 more

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

