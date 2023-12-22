DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This weeks catch

Racket
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come groove

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hook Hospitality.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Racket

150 Northwest 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

