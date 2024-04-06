DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George’s Marvellous Music: A Celebration of George & Ira Gershwin.

Grand Junction
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
From £13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Celebrate Gershwin’s legacy at George’s Marvellous Music at Grand Junction!

Commemorating the centenary of the iconic Rhapsody in Blue, this special event showcases a silver clarinet which played at the premiere all those years ago. Join us for a nostalgi...

All ages
Presented by Sanglots Theatre
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:00 pm

