VOYA

Bermondsey Social Club
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VOYA are Linford Hydes and Eddie Al-Shakarchi. Influenced by the meticulous songwriting, opulent production and emotive vocals of early 80s British synthesiser-based pop, their music contrasts dark electronica with stylish new wave.

Linford trained in mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

