VOYA are Linford Hydes and Eddie Al-Shakarchi. Influenced by the meticulous songwriting, opulent production and emotive vocals of early 80s British synthesiser-based pop, their music contrasts dark electronica with stylish new wave.
Linford trained in mus...
