CIGNO - Postcapitalismo

Cigno

Wishlist Roma
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

CIGNO - Postcapitalismo
About

Seconda data al Wishlist Roma per Cigno. La band romana, uscita a giugno scorso col nuovo “Nada! Nada! Nada!”, si esibirà in un doppio appuntamento per l' incredibile richiesta!

Primo live : Venerdì 12 Gennaio. (Opening act. Vertigine)

Secondo live : Sab...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cigno

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:00 pm

