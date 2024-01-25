Top track

Stone Jets - Illusion

Stone Jets Playbook at Fidelio

Fidelio
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.95

About

Stone Jets will be taking to the Fidelio stage to share fan favourite songs with a twist! This playbook event is meant to give context around stories, lyrics and melodies that make up the band's songs that music lovers want to hear and have been asking for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Onion Disco.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stone Jets

Venue

Fidelio

91-95 Clerkenwell Rd, Holborn, London EC1R 5BX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

