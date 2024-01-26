Top track

Bass Camp LDN presents: The Prototypes - BASS JUMP

The Steel Yard
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
£13.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Prototypes X Bass Camp Presents: BASS JUMP (3 hour 360 AV Show) ft. Special Guests TBA

Bass Camp LDN proudly presents an electrifying night with The Prototypes' monumental return - "BASS JUMP!" This headline show is poised to redefine the drum and bas...

This is an 18+ event
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Prototypes

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

