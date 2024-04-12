Top track

Acid Bath

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beige Banquet + The Drin + Télépagaille

La Java
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Acid Bath
Got a code?

About

L'Inter hors les murs à La Java !

L'Inter et La Bagarre Booking présentent :

BEIGE BANQUET
(Londres, UK - Post-Punk)

Beige Banquet are a London-based five-piece playing a bleak yet high-powered style of dark punk. Underpinned by a propulsive and motor...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beige Banquet, The Drin

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.