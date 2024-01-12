DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pioneering electronic music composer Laurie Spiegel and Dither present an evening of music from her iconic 1979 album The Expanding Universe, reimagined for four electric guitars and a galaxy of live effects. For this version of the Expanding Universe, Dit...
