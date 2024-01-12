Top track

Waiting on a Dream

Dither and Lee Ranaldo play Laurie Spiegel's The Expanding Universe

Public Records
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pioneering electronic music composer Laurie Spiegel and Dither present an evening of music from her iconic 1979 album The Expanding Universe, reimagined for four electric guitars and a galaxy of live effects. For this version of the Expanding Universe, Dit...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lee Ranaldo, Dither, Laurie Spiegel

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

