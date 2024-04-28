Top track

Pina Palau - Jupi

Pina Palau - Get a Dog

Hafen 2
Sun, 28 Apr 2024, 3:30 pm
GigsOffenbach
€10.20

About

Pina Palau interessierte sich schon immer für die ungeschminkte Menschlichkeit–Beweggründe, Emotionen und Geschichten, die unser Leben prägen. Diese Neugier führte sie ins Medizinstudium. Das Ziel? Als Psychiaterin die menschliche Psyche zu erforschen. Der...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.
Lineup

Venue

Hafen 2

Nordring 129, 63067 Offenbach am Main, Germany
Doors open3:30 pm

