DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il sabato del Bachelite si tinge di un nuovo colore
Surfon Birds una volta al mese accorpa il meglio del Surf Rock e Rockabilly in città
Vietato non ballare!
Questa volta ospitiamo i Jet Jaguars!
Nel 2020, è uscito il primo EP "Death Chase", recensito...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.