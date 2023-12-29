DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orbita E Tu Splendi 2023 / Winter Experience

Centro Sud
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsCastelbuono
Selling fast
From €3.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Orbita - E tu splendi. 2023 - rassegna diffusa organizzata dall'Ass. Glenn Gould. Format satellite di Ypsigrock Festival. {Winter Experience} / 29 dicembre / Castelbuono (PA) con: Santamarea, Trust the Mask e Fabio Nirta djset.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Glenn Gould (Ypsigrock).

Venue

Centro Sud

Via Umberto Primo 49, 90013 Castelbuono Palermo, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

