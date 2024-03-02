DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Presented by POISON FOR SOULS
EL PERRO (Feat. Parker from Radio Moscow) live Bolzano
+ Support
El Perro (USA / Alive records), led by guitarist / vocalist / songwriter / producer Parker Griggs (Radio Moscow) + former Blues Pills guitarist Dorian Sorria...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.