El Perro - Take Me Away

El Perro

Pippo Stage
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBolzano
€13

El Perro - Take Me Away
About

Presented by POISON FOR SOULS

EL PERRO (Feat. Parker from Radio Moscow) live Bolzano

+ Support

El Perro (USA / Alive records), led by guitarist / vocalist / songwriter / producer Parker Griggs (Radio Moscow) + former Blues Pills guitarist Dorian Sorria...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POISON FOR SOULS DES MAURICE BELLOTTI.

Lineup

El Perro

Venue

Pippo Stage

Parco Francesco Petrarca 12, 39100 Bolzano provincia autonoma di Bolzano, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

