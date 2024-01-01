DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OSR: The Experience

Proud Embankment
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
£27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Have you been to the brunch?!

Now is your opportunity to enjoy The Experience; 6 hours of non-stop partying.

Whilst enjoying an hour of BOTTOMLESS PUNCH followed by the immersive OSR Experience

Our DJ and host will take you on this reminiscent journey o...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Old School R&B Brunch.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Proud Embankment

Waterloo Bridge, London, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm

