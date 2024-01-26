DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gig For Gaza

Whereelse?
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gig for Gaza is a fundraising event featuring some of Margate's musicians who are coming together to raise money for MAP (Medical Assistance Palestine). The evening will begin with a panel discussion around the issues surrounding the conflict in Palestine,...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Falle Nioke

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

