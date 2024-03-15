Top track

Wild Pink - Abducted At The Grief Retreat

Wild Pink + Empty Country + Sweet Harm

Tubby’s Kingston
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
$24.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Wild Pink

Led by the sentimental songwriting of vocalist John Ross, New York-based band Wild Pink have been crafting cosy, richly textured indie rock albums since 2015. Their album A Billion Little Lights (2021) was hailed as “one of the prettiest rock records of th Read more

Event information

Join us for a special night with Wild Pink + Empty Country and Sweet Harm. Yes!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wild Pink

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

