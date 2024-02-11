Top track

1111 & BIIANCO - Against the Wall

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UltraMaroon

Blue Midtown
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

1111 & BIIANCO - Against the Wall
Got a code?

About

On Sunday, February 11 the UltraMaroon team is pleased to welcome special guest BIIANCO. Who are they? Just your average partially blind, queer femme, multi-instrumental music producer, vocalist and overall mad-scientist that has been infecting listeners w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LiteHaus.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Someone From Berlin, BIIANCO

Venue

Blue Midtown

220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.