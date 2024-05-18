Top track

Zélie - fou

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zélie

4bis
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zélie - fou
Got a code?

About

«Zélie c’est qui ? Zélie c’est quoi ? ». Une artiste en apparence candide, mais foncièrement décidée et instinctive. Qui ne s’interdit rien, qui a fait de la musique son exutoire. Qui carbure à l’humeur, parle avec son temps, capte l’époque. Une auteure-co...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Play Two Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.