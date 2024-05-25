DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BIG|BRAVE

Lending Room
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BIG|BRAVE’s music has been described as massive minimalism. Their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their music’s frayed edges as much as its all-encompassing weight. The potency of the trio’s work is their singular artistry combinin...

This is an 18+ event
PPY, Dirty Otter & Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big ‡ Brave, AICHER

Venue

Lending Room

229 Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS2 3AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

