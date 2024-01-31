DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dans le club : DANYL + FLENN + RIM'K

La Gaité Lyrique
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:30 pm
Tous les mois, Dans le club s'installe dans la Grande salle de la Gaîté Lyrique ! Dans chaque émission, le meilleur de la nouvelle scène rap performe en direct et au plus près du public.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE, MILGRAM & ARTE CONCERT
Danyl, Rim’K

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

