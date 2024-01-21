DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
As always, our open mic's offer a variety of performances, from bands, to singer-songwriters to poets! We welcome all the funky people of all ages, genders and abilities to perform or chill out in the audience.
Performers - We operate on a first come firs...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs