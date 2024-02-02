Top track

Sun Spot - Wireframe

Sun Spot

The Lanes
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From Free

About

Armed with a relentless, DIY work ethic and wildly diverse sonic palette spanning everything from industrial hyper pop to ethereal post-punk, Sun Spot have worked tirelessly to nurture their growing reputation as one of the most exciting live acts within t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Sun Spot

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

