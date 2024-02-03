Top track

Healing Gems - Red Moon River

Healing Gems + Monde UFO - Desert Daze Nights

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

What could it be!? The FREE, the legendary, the enigmatic, the exploratory... Desert Daze Nights returns to Gold Diggers on February 3rd. Live performances from Healing Gems and Monde UFO, with our grand pal DJ Boogie Boudreaux behind the decks. You know t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Healing Gems

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

