Le Disco Bowl - Release Party ! 🪩

POPUP!
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.61

Event information

🪩 Le Disco Bowl est de retour avec la saison 2 de son podcast ! Et quoi de plus logique que de fêter ça avec une release party des familles au Popup ? Pour l'occase, 2 sacrés guests seront de la party : Madysco et Young Pulse de la Funky French League pou...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Pulse

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
175 capacity

