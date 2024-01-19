DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🪩 Le Disco Bowl est de retour avec la saison 2 de son podcast ! Et quoi de plus logique que de fêter ça avec une release party des familles au Popup ? Pour l'occase, 2 sacrés guests seront de la party : Madysco et Young Pulse de la Funky French League pou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.