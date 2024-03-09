DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Premium Heart, Card Reader, Wishful Thinking+ more

Sand City Brewery
Sat, 9 Mar, 4:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, March 9th

Premium Heart

Card Reader

Wishful Thinking

My Cousin's Girlfriend's House

Kings of the Wild Things

@ Sand City Brewery

150 S Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst NY

4 PM

All Ages

$10

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Wishful Thinking

Sand City Brewery

150 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, New York 11757, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

