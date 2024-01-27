Top track

Music Is the Answer - Original Extended 12-Inch Mix

Danny Tenaglia - Bring The Drums Back

Musica Club NYC
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $24.72

Event information

Danny Tenaglia Presents “Bring The Drums Back” at Musica NYC on Saturday Jan 27. A musically themed event from Danny Tenaglia is an invitation to a musical experience like none other. You will get inspired, moved, skooled and imbued with the power of DRUMS...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous & Dance.Here.Now.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danny Tenaglia

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

