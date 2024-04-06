DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Sadies

Arden Gild Hall
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
From $18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Arden Concerts presents The Sadies live at the Gild Hall in Arden! Tickets on sale Friday January 12th at 10 am Eastern.

Without doubt or qualification, The Sadies are one of this continent’s greatest extant rock ’n’ roll bands — just as they have been fo...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Arden Club Inc..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sadies

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

