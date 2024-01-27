Top track

Kitty LaRoar - Mood Indigo

Kitty LaRoar 2nd House

The Piano Bar Soho
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kitty LaRoar returns to The Piano Bar Soho with her silky vocals, scatting and free-styling at the drums. Together with her partner-in-crime, Nick Shankland (piano/bass), this tight band will be showcasing their spectacular arrangements of some of the grea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kitty LaRoar

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

