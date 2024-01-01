Top track

LAST LAST NYE PARTY

FUMÉE LOUNGE CLUB
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
PartyBarcelona
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LAST LAST NEW YEAR´S EVE PARTY 2023!

THE UNIQUE AFRICAN NEW YEAR´S EVE PARTY IN BARCELONA!

AFROBEATS, AMAPIANO, DANCEHALL, AFROHOUSE...

IT´S TIME TO CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por LAST LAST.
Lineup

DJ PaperCuts, Naguiyami

Venue

FUMÉE LOUNGE CLUB

Carrer Del Port Esportiu 9, 08930 Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open1:00 am

