What Day Is It Anyway?! The Endless Christmas

Belgrave Music Hall
Tue, 26 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In those funny days between Christmas and New Years, we've got ypu covered with sopme of our favourite crews. First up we welcome Endless City for a very special Boxing Day session. They'll be bringing all the warming vibes in the Canteen from 5pm til late...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
Endless City

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

