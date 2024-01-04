Top track

Oktoba pres. Pekado Party

Heliogàbal
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oktoba és el millor. L'autentic suicideboy espanyol. Ha rigut mes que tu, ha plorat mes que tu. Ha guanyat mes diners que que tu i sens dubte ha malbaratat molt mes diners que tu. Ha venut mes coses, comprat mes coses, i consumit mes coses que tu. I per de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

OKTOBA

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

