DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Please note: this event is 16+ - all 16-17 year old ticket holders must be accompanied by an 18+ ticket holder at all times.
VIP tickets are strictly 18+ only.
Any customers requiring a personal assistant should purchase a GA ticket as normal and then co...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.