DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DATE N° 2. Be part of an extraordinary night with the sensational Harry Marshall in an exclusive, intimate setting. Immerse yourself in his soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt performances during an evening that promises to resonate deeply.
Tickets are v...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.