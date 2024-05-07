DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Embark on a captivating sonic odyssey with Shabazz Palaces, the avant-garde visionaries of hip-hop, set to illuminate the stage at Village Underground this May.
If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Underground, pl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.