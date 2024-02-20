DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Co-Pilot + Special Guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After taking time out from working together to focus on separate musical projects, maverick composer Alan Roberts (Jim Noir) and crowd-rousing vocalist Leonore Wheatley (International Teachers of Pop / The Soundcarriers) have re-joined forces to introduce...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Whispering Pines.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

