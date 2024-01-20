DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WINO: THE DOCUMENTARY

Bloom
Sat, 20 Jan, 8:30 pm
GigsMezzago
€14.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In un mondo che sta per crollare ci sono poche certezze come Scott ‘Wino’ Weinrich, un veterano della scena heavy, psych, metal e doom.

Un outsider con un curriculum senza eguali, anni ‘on the road’ divisi tra The Obsessed, Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan, Sh...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Wino

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

