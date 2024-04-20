DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Warm up Lid ar morrigan 2024

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Warm up du festival Lid ar morrigan 2024

Samedi 20 avril 2024. Le Ferrailleur, Nantes

Line up : Celtibeerian (Folk Metal) - Sorcières (Black Folk Metal) - Sarmates (Metal Ethnique)

Tout public
Morrigan Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Celtibeerian, Sorcières

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

