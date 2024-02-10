DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sanremo Culturale Urbano - la finale

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyMilano
€11
Come direbbe Amadeus, diamo il via alla sesta edizione di sanremo culturale urbano, non una semplice visione collettiva, ma un vero show nello show dell’evento più atteso dell’anno!

Siamo pronti per accogliervi nella nostra piazza coperta con le immancabi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mare culturale urbano.

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette

Via Quinto Cenni 11, 20147 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

