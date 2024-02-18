Top track

Mark Farina - Cali Spaces (Farina House Mix)

DEEP Presents "REMEMBER" (All Vinyl) w Mark Farina & Marques Wyatt (Birthday Boy!)

Sound Nightclub
Sun, 18 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DEEP Los Angeles' "Remember" (All Vinyl) series returns at Sound Nightclub featuring one and only Mark Farina and DEEP founder/resident Marques Wyatt, whom will be celerating his birthday!

Our vinyl nights are our favorites and so nostalgic. It will be a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Marques Wyatt dba DEEP Los Angeles.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Farina, Marques Wyatt

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

