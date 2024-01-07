Top track

Asake - Organise

Zsongo Club

Club Malasaña
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
About

More than a party. Zsongo, a place free of prejudices, where everyone is welcome regardless of their ideology, culture, origin, orientation, gender...

Zsongo's purpose goes beyond a party. Zsongo is characterized by African rhythms such as afrohouse afrob...

Evento para mayores de 18 años (necesario DNI).
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

