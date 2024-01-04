DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🌟 AFTERWORK GROOVIN’ #3
📅 Jeudi 04 janvier de 22h à 5h
🎚Line Up : HANOWER & ALL NIGHT LONG
🥂 Entrée gratuite + 1 shot offert avec votre billet Shotgun !
Rendez-vous au Guru Club à Bastille pour une immersion totale dans l'atmosphère unique des soir...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.